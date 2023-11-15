Anneliese Olson is Senior Vice President & Managing Director of HP North America.

Olson is a 25+ year HP veteran and rejoins the company after an 18-month personal gap year. She began her HP career as an intern and has gone on to serve in a variety of leadership roles including most recently, as Senior Vice President & General Manager of Print Category. Previously, she was Vice President & Global Head of Home Printing Solutions, and Vice President & General Manager of Personal Computing in Asia Pacific & Japan.

On a personal level, she enjoys basketball, books and zero G flights!