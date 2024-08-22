Julia Scully is ControlUp Head of Global Channel at ControlUp. She will lead the ControlUp Drive DX program, working with partners to enhance customer experiences and accelerate ControlUp DEX adoption. She brings over a decade of invaluable experience from her 13-year tenure at Citrix, where she demonstrated exceptional prowess in spearheading inside sales and channel teams. Her contributions were instrumental in the development of robust partner playbooks and programs, resulting in an impressive 50% growth in channel contribution and sales within the commercial space. Her strategic vision and hands-on approach were pivotal in achieving these remarkable milestones. Prior to her role at Citrix, Scully held a sales and subscriber leadership position with Weiss Group Inc.

She was recently interviewed by e-channelnews contributor Glynis E. Devine, President of SheSuite Leaders. Julia elaborated on DEX as the interaction between digital tools and processes in the workplace, emphasizing Control Up’s role in empowering IT teams to create seamless workplaces and accelerate productivity by removing digital barriers. The discussion also delved into the evolving significance of culture and non-monetary drivers in career decisions, highlighting the impact on different career levels and the priorities of younger employees.

Julia and Glynis also discussed the experiences of women in tech and finance, with Julia reflecting on her personal journey and the common challenges faced by women in both industries. The discussion also touched on the concerning trend of fewer women entering STEM fields and offered empowering advice for young women to pursue careers aligned with their passions and strengths.

