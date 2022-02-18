Cassie Jeppson, is Director of North America Channel Programs at Lenovo. In this role, she leads a team of subject matter experts to design and manage the channel programs for Lenovo’s North American channel business, including partner tiering and recruitment strategies. She was recently named President of the Alliance of Channel Women’s Board of Directors, who lead ACW’s mission to accelerate the growth of female technology channel leaders.

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. ACW brings us together to empower and advance women’s careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.