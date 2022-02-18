A lot has been published on E-Channelnews this past week:
- Number 9 of our live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance this one on HR
- We spoke to channel-veteran Joe Sykora from Proofpoint
- A new channel program from Pure Storage
- News from IX Systems‘ VP of Marketing, Mario Blandini
- Another channel program, this time from Incorta
- Unitrends‘ Joe Noonan talked about new appliance the company is introducing
- We interviewed another channel-veteran, Eric Herzog from Infinidat
- Channel Automation company Tackle.io announced a new program
- This week’s Women in Tech interview was with Cassie Jeppson of Lenovo USA
- COMING up: We just completed our 10th Annual Channel Manager Summit this week, you can read all about it next week on ECN!