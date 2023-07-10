Maureen O’Connell is Senior Director, National Partner Sales at Comcast Business. She is a 22-year veteran of the telecom industry. For the past 10 years, O’Connell has had a successful career with Comcast Business, and in 2022 was promoted to her current role of managing the relationship with Intelisys, one of the company’s top strategic Technology Service Distributors (TSD). She was recently named to the Alliance of Channel Women‘ Board of Directors, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry.

The ACW recently announced a call for nominations for the 2023 ACW LEAD Awards, an initiative that recognizes exceptional women in the channel. The organization is accepting nominations for the ACW LEAD Award now through August 4, 2023.

In its seventh year, the ACW LEAD Awards program is presented annually to celebrate women who are courageous, creative, collaborative, connected and confident in advancing technology channel careers. It also seeks to inspire other channel women to follow their lead.