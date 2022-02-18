Tackle.io, a software company dedicated to helping software providers generate revenue through the clouds, announced its new Startup Acceleration Program to help independent software vendors (ISVs) generate revenue through the four major Cloud Marketplaces—AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Red Hat Marketplace. Through the program, early-stage ISVs can fast-track a Cloud Marketplace listing while learning the ins and out of Marketplace selling from Tackle.

Today, most startups are built cloud-native and integrating the cloud into their go-to-market strategies from day one is a natural complement. The Cloud Marketplaces are a perfect starting point because they unlock access to buyer budgets, limit time spent in legal and procurement by using cloud contracts, and offer the ability to streamline early deals. However, listing a product on a Marketplace can be challenging, especially for early-stage companies with limited developer resources to dedicate to non-product work. With 83% of software buyers stating that they are likely or extremely likely to purchase through the Marketplace in the future, early-stage ISVs must meet their buyers where they are – in the clouds.

“The Cloud Marketplaces are a fast-growing channel, and early-stage ISVs are in a prime position to take advantage of it,” said John Jahnke, CEO at Tackle. “We want to invest in startups and enable them to accelerate their revenue with the clouds. We know how tricky it can be to navigate the nuances of selling your product on the Marketplaces while simultaneously developing a product, recruiting a team, and establishing a brand. We created the Startup Acceleration Program so early-stage companies have access to the technology and resources necessary to kick off their Cloud GTM journey the right way.”

