When someone reaches the top of the proverbal ladder in business, it’s easy to overlook the hard work that got them there. Well Pamela Pelletier dug in and overcame several challenges including the fear of talking in front of a crowd. Not only did she conquer this fear, she excelled in it. Today, she is leading DELL with her team to success while also doing many important work to bring more diversity into the workplace. You have to listen to what she is doing at DELL. What an outstanding journey for Pamela so far and I am sure much more to come. Her parents did very well in supporting her rise and she also gave them a shoutout. Making your parents proud – priceless.