Vicki VanValin is VP of Sales at Laserfiche. Vicki has over two decades of experience across the technology industry, spanning software, hardware and professional services in both direct and channel sales. Her professional background includes leading sales teams and initiatives at companies looking to launch new, innovative products and services, reach new markets, accelerate adoption, and grow value for partners and customers. VanValin is passionate about solving challenges with leading-edge technology solutions and using data to optimize the customer experience.