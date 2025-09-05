Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned this holiday week:

Enhancing pen testing with InfiltrateIQ

Check out the final ChannelCon interviews we did at the event

Our podcast this week was with TetraNoodle on AI integration in personal development

Device identity with Smallstep

COMING UP: Next ChannelNext goes West on October 23-24. Don’t miss this opportunity to join us at the new BMO Centre in downtown Calgary! Impactful MSP and Contego will be there!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule will be posted soon.