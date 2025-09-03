Manuj Aggarwal, Founder of TetraNoodle Technologies, talked about the implications of AI in mental health and business, expressing concerns about AI platforms like ChatGPT potentially replacing traditional therapy. He argued that while AI can validate users’ beliefs, it lacks the critical engagement necessary for personal growth. He stressed the importance of understanding the long-term effects of AI technologies, warning that without careful management, the negative impacts could resemble those seen with social media.

The conversation shifted to the integration of AI in business, particularly for managed service providers, with a focus on enhancing customer engagement and team dynamics. Manuj introduced the concept of “AI merge,” which aims to combine human capabilities with AI to align personal and organizational goals. He spoke about the necessity of refining AI for effective use and the importance of seeking expert guidance to navigate its complexities.

See other interviews with TetraNoodle here