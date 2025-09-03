Guest: Shawn Freeman, MSP Coach and Founder of Impactful MSP, a mastermind coaching program and community for managed service provider (MSP) owners.

Shawn focused on the challenges and opportunities within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) sector, highlighting his transition from managing an MSP (TWT) to leading Impactful MSP, a coaching program designed to help MSPs scale their businesses. Drawsàing on his own experience, he talked about the need for effective delegation, adapting to advancements in cybersecurity and AI, and the importance of shifting from chaotic operational practices to a more advisory role that emphasizes delivering value through technology.

Shawn stressed the importance of leadership accountability in overcoming growth stagnation and outlined his program’s approach, which includes self-assessment and personalized roadmaps for business leaders.

