Guest: Ed Smith, President, CSN Tech Centre, a managed service provider (MSP) located in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada.

Edward shared insights from his 24-year career and highlighted the benefits of transitioning to an MSP model, particularly in fostering stronger client relationships through proactive support. He expressed concerns about small businesses’ lack of prioritization of cybersecurity, noting that many do not perceive themselves as targets, making it challenging to encourage investment in this area. He suggested that AI could enhance productivity and revenue, which could then be redirected towards cybersecurity efforts.

