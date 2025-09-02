Spencer Fairbairn, Co-Founder & CTO of InfiltrateIQ, introduced the company’s penetration testing solutions. He detailed InfiltrateIQ’s innovative approach to penetration testing, which combines AI and manual methodologies developed since May 2023. He highlighted the evolving tactics of hackers and the limitations of traditional automated testing, advocating for a logic-based testing approach that provides deeper insights into vulnerabilities.
