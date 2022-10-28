Here are the last two weeks’ top stories:
- Storage company Infinidat made some significant enhancements to its product offerings
- Check out some of the presentations from our ChannelNext event held in Calgary on Oct. 17th: MSP Talk Show & Shane Gibson & Barracuda
- Discussion between Julian Lee and Juan Fernandez of MSP Growth Coalition
- Learn more about recent funding for lifecycle management company Endor Labs
- Another discussion with Sagar Vyas of SOC provider Jolera
- News about Bocada expanding its monitoring automation platform capabilities
COMING up: We will be posting all the videos from our recent ChannelNext events out West over the next few weeks! Stay tuned!