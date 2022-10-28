Sourcepass has acquired Infinity Computer Systems. Infinity is a leading Microsoft partner that enhances the services of Microsoft Dynamics 365, a cloud-based business applications platform that allows companies to integrate their customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities and make their organization’s processes more connected. With the acquisition, Sourcepass’ small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients can now access this sophisticated tool, along with Sourcepass’ unparalleled support and wide portfolio of other IT solutions.

“We are always looking for ways to help our clients evolve their technology as their businesses grow,” said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. “Many companies who have outgrown other applications move to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for its more robust reporting and multi-user capabilities. However, smaller companies may not have the budget for the platform or may lack the technical expertise to transition to a new system. As an enhanced technology service provider, we help our clients enjoy the benefits of Microsoft Dynamics and make sure they are maximizing the value of the system while we take care of the back-end.”

By choosing Sourcepass, SMBs can integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 with other business applications while working with a partner they already know and trust. Sourcepass provides organizations all of the technology they need through one vendor, taking away the worry of keeping licenses and subscriptions current. Holding certifications such as Microsoft Small Business Specialist, Microsoft Dynamics Customer Satisfaction, and

Microsoft Dynamics GP Circle of Excellence, Sourcepass is uniquely qualified to help with implementation and accelerate their client’s business growth through their digital journey.

Source: Sourcepass