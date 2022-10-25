ChannelNext West Alberta 2022 – MSP Talk Show

What are successful MSPs doing today?

We interview (in a talk show format) leading MSPs and experts from the local region to explore their secrets of success. We discuss failures, challenges, successes, hiring, employee retention and best practices. We also explore how to exit or sell your MSP Business. What are the best MSPs doing and not doing to future proof business in this digital-first economy? We also discuss the current economic conditions and how they are preparing for a potential downturn. Check it out!