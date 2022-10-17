It’s been 28 years since Juan Fernandez entered the channel. He established a multimillion-dollar managed service provider and sold it. He has spoken at many channel events and published a book titled “The MSP’s Owner Hand Book.” When it comes to MSPs, he is an absolute treasure trove of knowledge. I got to talk to him about his incredible experience. We spent 45 minutes chatting before the interview, and our conversation covered a wide range of topics (should have started recording as it was so interesting). This is part 1 of hopefully many more to come.