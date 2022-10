Tim O’Brien of VOIP company Net2Phone spoke about the company in hyper growth mode, going from 30-40 local employees to 100 employees across Canada in 2 years. Beyond the technology of providing a complete communications platform for MSPs, Net2Phone does cold calls for MSPs, matches up sales reps and helps to close deals. And they will continue to pay the MSP for the customers they close for the duration of the contract.

