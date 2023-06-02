Here are some of the stories you may have missed:
- Another interesting chat with sustainability expert Frances Edmonds from HP Canada
- Learn more about low-code application from platform provider Webcon
- Insights into the retail market from Carl Boutet
- Interview with a regular on e-channelnews: Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat
- Google has gone passwordless, find out what it means from Google Cloud partner Wursta
- Latest news from ManageEngine, IT management division of Zoho Corporation
- Our podcast this week was with NetEnrich about threat detection and incident response
- Ireland-based Niall Mackey from TopSec talks about what DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) means in email security
- Find out more about enterprise-grade security hyperautomation from Torq
Coming up soon: Summer is here and ChannelNext event is just around the corner on June 5-6. Check out www.channelnext.ca for details! Check out what Cambium Networks will present: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-cambium-networks-at-channelnext-central-2023/