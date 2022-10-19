Managed service providers (MSPs) must make some crucial choices regarding cybersecurity. They have conflicting duties to safeguard both the business and its clientele. Either one’s failure can be a big problem. Sure, it’s possible to bounce back after a cyber attack, but how can you be sure that you will? Knowing your limits as a managed service provider (MSP) or value added reseller (VAR) is essential. Good news: a SOC or MSSP can fill in the gaps until you can do it in-house. Today, you can have everything made easy for a monthly subscription service fee that you can then resell or mark up to your clientele. Explore how Jolera collaborates with MSPs to address the cybersecurity issue.

Jolera will also be participating to our cybersecurity event in Lancaster, PA on Oct. 26th and 27th. See https://www.iotssa.com/cybersecurity-expo-pennsylvania/ for details.