Screenshot

Here are a recap on some of the people and companies mentioned this week:

COMING UP: Next December 12th we will be unveiling all winners from our UK’s Best Managed IT Companies and Reseller Choice Awards. See https://www.e-channelnews.com/live/

Stay tuned on channelnext.ca as we will be posting more event dates and locations for 2025!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR