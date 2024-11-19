Jeff McCullough, the new Vice President of North America Sales at NetAlly, shared insights from his participation in the CDW Partner Summit in Las Vegas. He provided an overview of NetAlly’s 30-year history, focusing on tools that diagnose and measure network performance, and highlighted the company’s readiness for a significant investment phase after refining its product offerings. He discussed the challenges customers face, such as budget constraints and the urgency for innovation, and emphasized the importance of their channel-focused approach and the need for partners to better understand and sell comprehensive solutions.

McCullough introduced the CyberScope tool, which identifies security vulnerabilities in network devices, and noted the integration of AI in their products. He stressed the critical need for customers to accelerate their AI deployments amidst budget and skill shortages.