Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews over the last week:
- Women in Tech interview with Marguerite Fleming, she will also present at the next ChannelNext event on June 2nd in Toronto
- Channel Chief interview with Kris Shoemaker of Ontario-based Cavelo
- Kerry Desberg, now with Agiloft, is featured in a Women in Tech interview
- Cradlepoint announced the addition of new Cellular Intelligence capabilities to its portfolio. They will also present at the upcoming ChannelNext Central.
- Bob Layton, a channel veteran, introduced eSentire‘s new partner ecosystem
- Emily Glass of Syncro was the subject of our third Women in Tech interview this week
- COMING up: ChannelNext Central event in Toronto on June 2nd. This event will be held in conjunction with our Canadian Reseller Choice, 50 Best Managed IT Companies, and Women In Tech Awards Gala DINNER! To sign up for either of these events, go to https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext-central-in-person-livestream-central-2022/