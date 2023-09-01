Here are some of the stories you may have missed:
- Learn more about the MSP Collective initiative from our discussion with NeoSystems
- Cybersecurity vendor Sprinklr launched a new partner program
- Our Security Podcast this week was with Amit Bareket, CEO of Israeli-based Perimeter 81
- Did you know smart lockers? Luxer One tells us all about these great products
- More from top-tier UK-based outsourced IT provider Uptime Solutions
Coming up: Next up is ChannelNext West in Alberta on October 26th and 27th. See what it is all about here!