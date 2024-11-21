Pixm Security, a leader in AI-driven computer vision cybersecurity, recently announced its offering of zero-day phishing protection for users across SMS, social media platforms, and other non-email channels to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) community.

With over 500,000 end users already protected, Pixm’s real-time protection at the browser level is changing the game for MSPs who face phishing attacks delivered through applications outside traditional email platforms.

Chris Cleveland, Founder & CEO of PIXM, highlighted the company’s innovative solutions to combat phishing attacks and elaborated on the inadequacies of current security measures that only react to reported threats. He introduced PIXM’s proactive approach, utilizing computer vision to analyze web pages in real-time and identify fraudulent sites that mimic trusted brands. He also did a demonstration of PIXM’s technology, illustrating its effectiveness in real-world scenarios and the ease of deployment across various devices and browsers.