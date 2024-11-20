in Sept. Veracode announced the launch of the company’s significantly enhanced Velocity Partner Program. The enhanced program includes a simplified approach to working with resellers and value-added distributors across North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC. The upgrades to the program are a direct result of partner feedback and tailored to meet their varying levels of engagement, investment and needs.

Mandy Kelley, Director, Channel Sales & Marketing at Veracode, described the proigram as founded on three pillars: relevancy, alignment, and confidence with partners, and includes a free certification initiative for technical teams, available through both in-person and virtual training. The initiative has garnered global interest, demonstrating Veracode’s dedication to building trust and enhancing security offerings for customers.

She emphasized the need for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to understand the applications they deploy and the associated risks, advocating for collaboration between DevOps and security teams.