Shashwat Sehgal is CEO and Co-founder of P0 Security, a provider of the first unified Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform for the cloud designed to secure all enterprise cloud identities.

Shashwat emphasized P0 Security’s agentless solution that improves visibility and control over cloud access for various identities, setting it apart from traditional PAM solutions. He outlined three key use cases: identity discovery, risk assessment, and lifecycle management of access.

Shashwat also discussed the concerns of developers regarding security and the need for easy integration of security tools into their workflows. The conversation covered the gap between security teams and developers, the challenges of verifying code from multiple sources, and the necessity for security solutions that do not compromise developer productivity.