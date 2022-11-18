Here are the week’s top stories:
- Check out the presentations from participating vendors at our recent ChannelNext West in BC: Cloudli and Acronis
- Speaking of Acronis, we interviewed their President at their CyberFit event
- At our recent ChannelNext event, we also had an insightful panel about what MSPs should be doing
- Linksys launched a new portal
- Find out more about attending three events during an hurricane
- Listen to our fireside chat with Matt Lee at our recent IOTSSA Cybersecurity event in Pennsylvania
- Our Channel Chief interview this week was with N-able’s Mike Cullen
- Interesting new study from Terranova Security about Canadian employees and data theft
- HelpSystems changes name to Fortra
COMING up: Do not miss our yearly chat with Jay McBain about our Channel Predictions for 2023! Register here