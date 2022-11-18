HelpSystems announced that it has become Fortra, a name synchronous with security and defense. This evolution reflects the company’s enhanced commitment to helping customers simplify the complexity of cybersecurity in a business environment increasingly under siege. With a stronger line of defense from a single provider, organizations of all kinds can look to Fortra to increase security maturity while reducing the burdens to everyday productivity.

In recent years, Fortra has grown to more than 3,000 employees with offices in 18 countries and over 30,000 global customers. As part of this evolution, the company shifted its focus to cybersecurity and automation, building a best-in-class portfolio with key capabilities in data security, infrastructure protection, and managed security services. These acquisitions have included Alert Logic, Digital Guardian, Cobalt Strike, Tripwire, Digital Defense, Terranova Security, Agari, PhishLabs, Core Security, GoAnywhere, Titus, and other well-known software and services providers.

Such a rich collection of proven solutions has built the organization’s roster of industry experts and enabled innovative integrations to help customers solve challenges in new, streamlined ways. These integrations incorporate emerging threat intelligence for more effective protection against rapidly evolving cyberthreats. In fact, Fortra’s 350-person threat research and intelligence team stays abreast of emerging threats not only to guide customers in their defense efforts, but also to infuse its software and services with critical insights.

Find out more at www.fortra.com or listen to our past interview with Renee here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/helpsystems-announces-new-global-channel-program/