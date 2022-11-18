We recently attended Acronis Cyberfit in Orlando, Florida and interviewed Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis, a global technology company with headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore. He spoke about the number one problem in cybersecurity is that people do not realize there is a problem until they face an attack. People are the weakest link and nowadays, anybody can use malware to create an attack. So you need to start to educating people, automate process tools and integrate them all together. You cannot scale without automation of deployment, configuration, detection, prevention and forensics. You need to understand the infrastructure of your customers, what are their critical scenarios. Acronis platform allows resellers to plug in whatever they want to build a security stack for their customers. Find out more at www.acronis.com