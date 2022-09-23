Here are the week’s top stories:
- We interviewed DataStream Insurance and Liongard about their upcoming participation to our event in Lancaster on October 26-27th
- We chatted with channel-veteran John Cammalleri of HP Canada about the latest from HP Amplify Exec Forum
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Maya Gershon of Vade Security
- We spoke with VIPRE Security Group for our Secure Connections Podcast series AND spoke to their Channel Chief, Marc Malafronte
- Shane Gibson and Net2Phone both presented what they will be showing at our next ChannelNext West events in October
- Check out our interview with RMM Provider NinjaOne’s EMEA GM, André Schindler
COMING up: ChannelNext West in-person events in October. Check out dates and locations here!