To say that offense is the best defense is not passe when it comes to cybersecurity. The problem, there’s not enough offensive cybersecurity players out there to prevent organizations from getting sacked. Does that mean cybersecurity is a career path that’s recession proof?

Organizations are losing the war against cybercriminals due to a lack of resources. As cyberattacks continue to rise, fewer skilled professionals are available to combat them. The shortage of security staff is a growing problem at a time when the number of cyber threats is reaching new highs. Hiring managers and CISOs must reevaluate their hiring criteria to combat the problem.

Offensive Security is the leading provider of continuous workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity professionals. Created by the community for the community, Offensive Security’s one-of-a-kind mix of practical, hands-on training and certification programs, virtual labs, and open source projects provide practitioners with the highly-desired offensive skills to get a job, advance their careers and better protect their organizations. Offensive Security is committed to funding and growing Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments.

For more information, visit www.offensive-security.com or check out our past interview with OffSec’s Sean Donnelly: https://www.e-channelnews.com/offensive-security-introduces-global-partner-program/