Cloudli is a Canadian owned and operated business communications provider. They have been in business for over 30 years. Originally created undeer the name Voice and Data Systems, they were rebranded in 2000 to Babytel to then become Cloudli in 2020.

Voice is just a starting point for communications today. Resellers should include VOIP in their portfolio to increase value to their clients, increase wallet share and increase customer stickiness. Cloudli allows their partners to be a full service offering for their clients. Cloudli does not have a ‘one shoe fits all’ approach, but rather a la carte services for more flexibility. Cloudli also offers a full suite of partner marketing materials to make it easier to work their solution into the sales process.

Find out more at www.cloudli.com