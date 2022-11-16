Matt Lee, Senior Director of Security and Compliance at Pax8, has already built an MSP to a 170-person business so you know he knows what it takes to help other MSPs to scale and be successful in cybersecurity. As more MSPs realize there is much more to learn about cybersecurity and risk management, the road ahead can appear daunting. The truth is that it is extremely complicated and constantly changing. Cybersecurity is NOT a plug-and-play gig. It’s constantly morphing and while better integrations and AI are making it easier to manage, it still requires skill and human intervention. We investigate a framework in which MSPs and MSSPs can lay a solid foundation for addressing the challenge of building a successful practice.