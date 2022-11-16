Mike Cullen Has recently been named to general manager of RMM at N-able. In this new role, Cullen extends his proven leadership across the organization, taking on responsibility for the strategic direction of N-able’s award-winning RMM platforms and complementary portfolio while staying close to N-able’s Head Nerds, market development, and customer success teams. With more than three decades of experience in the channel, Cullen is recognized globally for his vision, business skill, and natural ability to enable others and execute around key differentiators, including go-to-market strategies, growth maturity models, partner engagement, customer success, and ecosystem selling.

Prior to joining N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP), Mike was vice president of sales (Ottawa Branch) and interim president of the Québec region for IKON Office Solutions, where he helped grow the business from $3.5 million to $25 million in just five years. Previously, Mike co-founded Fulline Office Products and held the role of vice president of sales. Mike also previously held progressively senior sales management positions with Canon and Pitney Bowes.