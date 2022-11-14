Linksys, a leader in home and business WiFi networking solutions, announced the launch of InterLink, its new partner network and portal.

Through InterLink, resellers can access discounts and promotions for Linksys solutions, education and training programs, sales, marketing, and technical support, as well as information about partner events. InterLink customers can also directly communicate with members of the Executive Business Management team, who can suggest new ways to boost growth.

Open now, the partner network is made up of three tiers: Network Partner, Elite Partner, and Premier Partner. Network Partners have access to several great benefits including promotions, government and educational discounts, as well as training in tech and sales. In addition to the benefits accessed at the Network tier, Elite Partners enjoy enhanced benefits and advantages including deal registration, dedicated inside sales support, and merchandising consultation. At the highest tier, Premier Partners gain access to exclusive benefits and advantages such as a dedicated account manager, quarterly road map reviews, and access to proof-of-concept units.

Additionally, all partners can become HomeWRK Certified by completing a series of product trainings on the HomeWRK for Business solution.

For more information on InterLink and how to join please visit https://www.linksys.com/partner.html