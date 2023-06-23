Here are some of the stories you may have missed:
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Michelle Accardi of Liongard
- New study from Aptum about complexities resulting from various cloud environments
- CTERA introduced a new global program
- Our video podcast this week was with Augmentt about SaaS security and management
- Check out President Julian Lee’s featured article on the good, bad and ugly about artificial intelligence
- We talk about passwordless security with Cytracom
- Finally, learn more about UC management with Kurmi
Coming up: Check out our coverage of our recent ChannelNext Central event in Muskoka, ON in the upcoming weeks!