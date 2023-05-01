NTT DATA UK&I, a leading global innovator and digital services provider, has announced a new partnership with Swimlane, a leader in low-code security automation, to help transform risk for businesses throughout the UK.

Together, NTT DATA and Swimlane will be able to work in tandem to help improve security for businesses by reducing risk through the Swimlane platform, Swimlane Turbine. The partnership has a natural synergy as well, with both companies operating in a wide range of shared verticals, including Retail, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Public Sector, Telco and Banking, Insurance and Financial Services.

A recent VMware and Forrester Consulting report has found extended detection and response (XDR) adoption is currently very slow. 75% of security decision-makers at organisations are still in the discovery stage of their efforts to adopt security automation capabilities – an approach that promises faster threat detection through automatic correlation of data across the cloud, server, endpoints, and other security layers.

Swimlane and NTT DATA will tackle this challenge with their new combined offering, delivering both a modern SOAR solution to businesses as well as advisory and assistance when it comes to implementation and maintenance of the solution. This will help businesses benefit from automation very quickly, and security teams will be able to improve return on investment (ROI), mean time to detect (MTTD), mean time to respond (MTTR), as well as mature an organisation’s overall security posture.

Mike Jones, VP Partners & Alliances at NTT DATA UK&I, commented: “There’s hundreds of solutions in the market, but Swimlane stands out as a trusted low-code security provider. Combined with our extensive security expertise, the Swimlane Turbine platform will form a critical part of our holistic security offering at NTT DATA. We pride ourselves on delivering the best service to our clients, so it only makes sense to with the best partners and cutting-edge solutions in the market.”

