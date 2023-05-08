Endpoint-to-cloud security company Lookout, Inc. announced the availability of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security, the industry’s most advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering for managed security service providers (MSSPs). This solution enables MSSPs to deliver a complete turn-key program for identifying risk, protecting sensitive data and securing their customers’ mobile devices. With Lookout’s Mobile EDR, MSSPs can help organizations reduce the risk of a data breach through mobile phishing, ransomware and exploitation of device and app vulnerabilities.

While businesses are adapting to the “new normal” of remote working and continuing to invest in mobile devices, many are still struggling with keeping up with mobile security. According to industry data, less than half of SMBs specifically have any form of mobile security in place – as a result mobile threats are on the rise year over year. In Lookout’s recent Global State of Mobile Phishing report, 2022 marked the highest percentage of mobile phishing encounter rates ever, with an average of more than 30% of personal and enterprise users exposed to these attacks every quarter. Lookout also found that users on all devices – whether personal or work provided – are tapping more on mobile phishing links in comparison to just two years ago.

“As the threat landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated, businesses of all sizes must evolve their security strategy to keep up with and proactively address these threats, yet many do not have the security tools or skill sets in place to tackle this on their own,” said Eva-Maria Elya, vice president, MSSP Sales at Lookout. “The MSSP ecosystem becomes a natural partner for them to turn to for help in managing their security posture, including identifying risk, ensuring compliance and safeguarding sensitive data across their device landscape. By extending our channel partner program to MSSPs, we help ensure these customers have access to the best security solutions delivered through the leading MSSP organizations.”

To learn more, visit www.lookout.com