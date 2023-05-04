Joe Lohmeier has joined NinjaOne as its first global Channel Chief.

Lohmeier will be responsible for building a robust channel program to fuel the company’s global partner organization and spur partner success. Under his leadership, NinjaOne is launching an expanded partner program and portal to further demonstrate its commitment to MSPs, resellers, and distributors.

As a result of its investment in the channel, the company will also provide a greater level of on-demand training and deal support.

Prior to joining NinjaOne, Lohmeier held executive channel positions at VMware, Cisco Systems, and Avaya. Most recently, he served as Worldwide Vice President of Sales and Channels at Vyopta, Inc., a software company based in Austin. Prior to Vyopta, Lohmeier was the global Channel Chief at Avaya where channel sales represented $3.2B of business and consisted of a 250-person team managing over 9,000 global partners.

As Vice President of Americas, Virtual Sales for over two years with VMWare, Lohmeier and his team were responsible for over $2B in annual sales in enterprise, commercial, federal, and public sector segments.

“NinjaOne represents a great opportunity to help partners capture new business models and build deeper expertise in strategic growth areas,” Lohmeier said. “I’m thrilled to be part of an organization that demonstrates value to partners with enablement programs and skills development to grow competencies, along with an exciting product roadmap for driving mutual business success.”

