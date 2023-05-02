Tel Aviv-based company Guardz, a cybersecurity company building a safer digital world for small businesses, launched from stealth to secure and insure small companies across the globe, filling an increasingly critical market gap amid a rising tide of cyberattacks. Guardz has raised $10 million in seed funding led by Hanaco Ventures, with participation from iAngels, GKFF Ventures, and Cyverse Capital. The funding will allow Guardz to expand its product, develop its cyber insurance line of business, and scale its go-to-market distribution channels.

Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, creating countless jobs, supporting local communities, and providing crucial services. Yet these small companies seldom have access to the same cybersecurity personnel, expertise, and resources as large enterprises. Most available cybersecurity solutions are too cumbersome to deploy, too complicated to understand and maintain, and too costly to obtain. As a result, small businesses are often left unprotected and without cyber insurance, making them prime targets for malicious cyber actors. Recent years have seen 43% of cyberattacks aimed at small businesses with nearly $7 billion in reported losses, resulting in service disruption, reputational damage, and revenue loss, and often leading to the permanent closing of doors.

“Hackers are acutely aware of small businesses’ cyber vulnerabilities; nowadays, it’s not a matter of if they’ll be targeted, but when. Our complete solution helps companies with lean IT, as well as MSPs, to combat these rising threats, and we’ve already witnessed tremendous results with the hundreds of small businesses currently secured by Guardz,” said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. “We have worked tirelessly to create a solution that not only impacts the security and longevity of businesses, but helps protect the ecosystem at large, and we are eager to continue developing our offering to secure further companies across the globe.”

Guardz is a holistic cyber security and insurance solution designed for small businesses. Its all-in-one, affordable platform is on guard 24/7, and is easy to use for both in-house IT personnel and MSPs. With cutting-edge technologies stacked into a robust platform, Guardz’s solution continuously monitors businesses’ digital landscapes to protect their entire range of assets, enables them to react to cyber risks in real time with swift remediations, and provides cyber insurance for peace of mind. Guardz was founded in 2022 by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

For more information, visit the Guardz website: https://guardz.com/