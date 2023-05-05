Tech4Changea nonprofit organization that has raised more the $1.25 million for grassroots charities through event-based fundraising, announced today at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, May 1-4 in Las Vegas, the launch of its “Giving as a Service” program.

Tech4Change Giving as a Service is designed to simplify philanthropic giving for technology suppliers and channel partners through turnkey charitable fundraising. Initially, Tech4Change will offer charity “events in a box” and live event support. The group plans to facilitate other giving programs, such as recurring donations and endowments in the future.

“Companies want to give back, but they don’t know where to start. What charities should they work with? How can they easily collect donations? Giving as a Service takes care of it for them,” said Brad Dupee, President of Tech4Change. “Tech4Change has raised more than a $1 million for grassroots charities through event-based fundraising. We’ve built the platform to make it easy for companies in the tech channel to give back to causes in their communities.”

Tech4Change’s event-based giving program, includes turnkey support, such as:

Charity Selection/Screening

Marketing & Social Media

Silent Auction Platform

Turnkey Online Donations via QR Code

Attendee Fundraising

Supplier Matching

To learn more about the Tech4Change Giving as a Service Program visit www.tech4change.org or attend our session, “Pour Some GaaS on Your Giving Program!,” at 2:30-2:50 p.m., May 3, at the Channel Futures Theater in the exhibit hall at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo at the Venetian in Las Vegas

Source: Tech4Change