Unicon, experts in end-user computing and leading software providers behind the hardware-independent eLux operating system, is stepping up its commitment to Managed Service Providers (MSPs). To achieve this, the company has brought Michael Gutsch into the team as MSP Channel Manager international.

A seasoned expert in the tech industry, Michael Gutsch brings many years of experience in end-user computing, security, user experience management and managed services to the table, having previously worked in sales and in international partner landscape development at a number of companies such as Dell, Sophos and Datto. In doing so, he has proven his skills both in strategic planning and in building successful business relationships with an MSP focus.

“In my new role as MSP Channel Manager at Unicon, my goal is to position the company as the leading provider of VDI and DaaS, as well as of Workplace as a service optimization solution,” Gutsch explains. “To accomplish this, my focus will be on aligning fully with MSP requirements, both in terms of licensing models and processes, as well as integration into the MSP ecosystem.”

In his new role as MSP Channel Manager, Mr Gutsch intends to build a large, internationally successful partner landscape and become the primary point of contact for Unicon’s MSP partners. He will be on hand as a consultant to provide the best possible support to MSPs and ensure the partnership bears fruit.

Find out more at www.unicon.com or check out a past interview at: https://www.e-channelnews.com/endpoint-management-solution-vendor-unicon-software-grows-channel-team/