Cybersecurity has always been a dynamic industry that adapts quickly to new cybercrime tactics. This is more crucial than ever as recent data shows 64.7 billion total threats hit Canada in 2022, representing 14.6% of North America threats observed. The increase of sophisticated new attacks is making it extremely difficult for consumers and businesses alike to prepare themselves against cybercrime. Keeping on top of new trends will help organizations and individuals stay one step ahead of bad actors in mitigating future attacks.

Julian talks with Cybersecurity expert Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist & VP Global Threat Intelligence at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs in Burnaby on how Canadians can prepare themselves against cybercrime.