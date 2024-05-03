Here are a recap on some of the stories this week:
- Tips from Softchoice on cyber breach and protection
- Want to learn more about container security? Check out this interview with Tigera.
- Find out from CyberXCELL how it is to do business in South America
- Do not miss Julian Lee’s featured article about channel partnerships
- Kaseya’s big announcement is out
- Check out RabbitRun’s SD-WAN partner presentation
- Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Jim Elder of Blancco
- New appointment at Pax8
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Lynn Dohm from Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) Connection
- Gradient MSP shows partners how to make more with less
Coming up: ChannelNext is back in Niagara Falls on June 3-4. Several vendors will join us. See www.channelnext.ca for more details. Here is what Data&More, Sophos and ITCloud will present