Jim Elder is the new Vice President of Global Pathways at Blancco Technology Group, an industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. Elder will lead Blancco’s global partner ecosystem and drive a channel-first strategy in alignment with the company’s objective of doubling enterprise business by 2025.

As the VP of Global Pathways, Elder will focus on building and expanding Blancco’s relationships with OEMs, GSIs, solution providers, and tech alliance partners to construct the most strategic balance within its business pathways in alignment with Blancco’s aggressive growth goals. Prior to joining Blancco, Elder spent five years at NetApp, where he served as the Channel Chief for the Americas Partner Organization. Before NetApp, Elder held sales leadership positions at SanDisk (acquired by Western Digital), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, AMD, IBM, and Seagate.

During his interview, Jim shared his career experiences in the storage industry, and the challenges of data security and environmental impact of data erasure. He also discussed channel partnership strategies and opportunities, the resurgence of in-person events, and the growing importance of sustainability and data security in business. Additionally, Jim and Julian touched on the intricacies of data erasure in cybersecurity and the importance of data classification and management, highlighting the importance of erasing data at the source to maintain control and security.

