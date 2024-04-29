Softchoice‘s Josh Brewer delved into the increasing awareness of cybersecurity at the board level, customer attitudes towards security spending, and the impact of compliance and regulations on cybersecurity practices. He also stressed the need for businesses to consider the impact of their suppliers and vendors on their security posture, and the importance of implementing advanced security measures such as zero trust and micro segmentation. Throughout the discussion, He emphasized the need for businesses to prioritize cybersecurity and seek out reliable partners for support.