Lourdes Gimenez, CEO and founder of CyberXCELL, discussed the company’s core activities in cybersecurity consulting for small and medium businesses in the U.S. and Latin America. She highlighted the company’s recent expansion into Venezuela, Guyana, and Suriname, with plans for further growth in the region. She emphasized the lack of cybersecurity regulations and awareness in Latin America, leading to a high percentage of companies being unprotected.

Lourdes and Julian underscored the monumental nature of the cybersecurity problem in Latin America and the need for effective solutions as well as the importance of basic solutions like two-factor authentication and awareness training for enhancing customer security, emphasizing the need for a library of base solutions to assist customers.