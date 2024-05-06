Jaap Mantel, VP Sales NA, at Data & More, demonstrated the critical importance of data protection and management, with Jaap introducing Data & More as an independent software vendor specializing in data identification, classification, and management. They delved into the intricate challenges of data discovery and security, shedding light on the pervasive nature of unknown data and human circumvention of security measures.

Come Meet Data& More at the upcoming ChannelNext Event in Niagara Falls on June 3rd and 4th. Details at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext24-central/