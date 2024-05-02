Lynn Dohm is the executive director of Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), an organization supporting women in the technology industry. She joined the WiCyS leadership team from the Chicagoland area where where she became passionate about addressing the critical workforce shortage and building resources for underrepresented and underserved communities.. Over the last 15 years, she has worked intensely within the cybersecurity education sector, having active roles in grant-funded programs and nonprofits that assist in providing educational solutions to the cybersecurity workforce.

During this interview, she provided an overview of the organization’s mission to recruit, retain, and advance women in cybersecurity, emphasizing their global impact, diverse programming, and partnerships with employer partners. The meeting also touched on the significance of women in cybersecurity and technology careers, highlighting the need for diverse perspectives and the opportunities available in the field. Julian and Lynn engaged in a conversation about the obstacles faced by women in the tech industry, emphasizing the need for a more inclusive and diverse environment.